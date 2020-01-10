South Point BOE hosts meeting Jan. 13
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Board of Education will have its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. This will be followed by the board’s regular session at 6:15 p.m. Both meetings will be in the South Point Board of Education office.
Storm Water Task Force meets Jan. 14
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Union-Rome Sewer System Facility located at 32 Private Drive #11100 in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Regional Planning commission to meet
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
US Census Bureau office grand opening set for Jan. 23
SOUTH POINT — A grand opening for a local US Census Bureau office is planned for 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Chamber of Commerce Building at The Point in South Point.
The guest speaker will be Congressman Bill Johnson.
Chamber of commerce hosts luncheon on Jan. 24
SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Fourth Friday Luncheon of 2020 is set for noon on Jan. 24 at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point.
The guest speakers will be the Lawrence County Commissioners.
They will reflect on the Commissioners 2019 year of progress and talk about what will be happening in the year 2020.
RSVP for the luncheon by Wednesday, Jan. 22, by emailing janie@ledcorp.org or calling the Chamber of Commerce office, 740-377-4550.
Cowboy: The Ultimate Kid Rock Tribute Band to perform
IRONTON — Cowboy: The Ultimate Kid Rock Tribute Band, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton. Special guest Ultrasound.
Tickets available at Showclix.com.
Workshop for contractors, developers, engineers set
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District will host a workshop for contractors, developers, engineers and township/village officials.
The workshop will be 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Joint Response Operations Center (JROC Facility) located at 715 Lane Street, Coal Grove, Ohio.
The speaker will be Justin Reinhart from the Ohio EPA. The workshop will focus on BMP Minimum Control Measure #4 Construction Site Storm Water Runoff Control and #5 Post-Construction Storm Water Runoff Control and Measure #6 Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping for Municipal Operations in the Storm Water Management Plan.
There is no fee for the workshop. There will be light refreshments served.
RSVP by calling the Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District at 740-867-4737.
Dog tags on sale in Lawrence County through Jan. 31
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
Lawrence Count Auditor’s Office
Lawrence County Animal Shelter
Jim’s Gun Shop
Dickess Market
South Point Storage
Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.