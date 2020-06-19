REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
South Point Food Truck Rally a go on Saturday
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Food Truck Rally is a go for 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
About 10 food trucks are expected, and admission is free.
The event will be held at Veterans Park at the boat ramp (Ferry and 2nd St.).
Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Solida Road and County Road 1, and South Point United Methodist Church, 202 3rd St.
Contact Mayor Jeff Gaskin with any questions or concerns.
Chamber hosts virtual 4th Friday Luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual 4th Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, June 26.
The recipients of the Chamber scholarships will be presenting their winning essays.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will speak. The Chamber will send out a link to the virtual media.
‘Rat Pack Reunion’ show set for July 18 at the Ro-Na
IRONTON — A “Rat Pack Reunion” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
It will feature George R. Snyder III, Lee Dean and Aristotle Jones performing the music of classic crooners Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., respectively.
Tickets are $10; $7.50 seniors, and $5 children 13 and younger. For tickets, contact Richard Fisher at 740-237-5733.
All required COVID-19 guidelines will be followed up to and including cancellation of the event the night prior if the situation warrants. The Facebook event site — https://www.facebook.com/events/252685342702585/ — will act as the notification location for all communication along with email and phone calls to ticket holders not on Facebook.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery seeking donations for mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
The Market After Dark rescheduled to Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton. The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.