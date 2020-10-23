REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button.
Food box distribution set in October
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays in October at Grandview Inn and Suites, 154 County Road 450, South Point.
The food boxes are part of the USDA Coronavirus Farmers Assistance Program.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or a utility bill proving residency in Lawrence County. Boxers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-thru format.
For more information, call the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO at 740-532-3140.
Worship center to host craft show
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center will host a Holiday Marketplace Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Those interested in being vendors should call 740-523-0231.
Festival of Trees set for November
SOUTH POINT — The 2020 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is set for 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
Beautifully decorated trees will be up for bid, local vendors will sell handcrafted items, and music and food will set the tone for the holiday season.
Annual Luminary 5K slated for Nov. 21
SOUTH POINT — The 2nd Annual Luminary 5K Presented By Armstrong is set for 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park in South Point.
The course will be illuminated by tea-lights, and runners will pass by a dress rehearsal of the Drive Thru Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School Students and for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development program.
To register online or to download the registration form, go to www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10735.
Celebrate recovery services on Friday
SOUTH POINT — Riverside Recovery Services will host a celebration on Friday, Oct. 23, of five years of providing recovery services in Lawrence County.
The event is planned for 1-4 p.m. at the South Point Outpatient Office (on U.S. 52 in front of Casa Grande).
The organization has placed a temporary gate out front and welcomes anyone to bring a lock and lock the memory of a loved one who lost their life to addiction on the gate. Staff will be there to assist with the locks. At 3 p.m., Amy Smart will speak about the last five years.
Guests are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information, call 740-451-0342.