Tax seminar canceled
SOUTH POINT — The Seminar for Assistance in Reviewing Your Real Estate Tax Increase, scheduled for Friday, March 20, at the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce office, has been canceled. If you need help filling out the form, business owners may call the Chamber Office, 740-377-4550 or Dr. Bill Dingus, 740-533-7280.
The chamber reminds all business owners to check insurance policies for a clause regarding business interruption due to the COVID-19 disaster.
Planning meeting canceled
CHESAPEAKE — At this time, the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for April 16 at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake is canceled due to the coronavirus.
Paint Party to raise money for Fairland East Playground Project
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Fundraiser Paint Party for the Fairland East Playground Project, hosted by Bluegrass Mama Creations, will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the school.
Participants can choose from the Mason jar, bunny or dragon designs. Cost is $30 for the adult door hanger and $15 for kids sizing.
All supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting paint on.
Space is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register or more for more information about these and other upcoming events, follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook.
S.S. Kresge reunion canceled
IRONTON — A reunion for former employees of S.S. Kresge that had been planned for March 20 at Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant has been canceled as a result of concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.