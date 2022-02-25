IRONTON — The spring 2022 art season at Ohio University Southern continues with an exhibit by Athens-based artist Jeff Kallet.
An online Meet the Artist even is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March. 1.
Kallet uses found papers, old magazines, books, pamphlets and other ephemera, to create collage artwork. Abstract, narrative, expressionist, pop — the style depends upon the materials at hand and the inspiration of the moment.
Kallet’s work will be on display in the OHIO Southern Art Gallery through March 18. Students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome to view the art from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors are encouraged to sign the guestbook.
Register for the March 1 Meet the Artist virtual Q&A by going to the Ohio University Southern Facebook page.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.
