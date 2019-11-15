Tattoo show planned at Ironton Ro-NA
IRONTON — Road Hawk Magazine, a regional motorcycle publication, will host a Tattoo Show at the Ro-Na Cultural Center, at 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton, on Nov. 16 and 17. This show will feature talented tattoo artists from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia as well as special live performances by Florida’s own Purple Pirate and Kentucky’s Cosmadolls.
Show times are 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday Nov. 16, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Admission is $5/person, age 18 and over only.
Come on out and get inked and help support the Friends of Ironton’s renovation project. For more information, email us at roadhawkmagazine@gmail.com.
‘Speak Easy of Murder’ Mystery Dinner Party
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, “Speak easy of Murder!” performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages.
Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault.
Lawrence County Planning Commission to meet Nov. 21
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Health Seekers group meets every Saturday
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
Ironton aLive celebrates Small Business Saturday
IRONTON — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 30, when Ironton aLive will once again take part in the nationwide American Express Small Business Saturday.
The popular event will feature again s’mores, passport signing at businesses to win as much as $300 in Ironton Bucks, hiding the elf, a picture with Santa at the City Center, the Santa Express trolley moving shoppers around the city to all the Ironton shopping areas, and making cookies with the Elves at the Iron Town Coffee Lab.
The Party Place is offering a babysitting service for the day and also will be offering a place for guys to hang out while their wives shop, showing the Ohio State game with “that team up North.”
Festival of Trees planned for Nov. 21-23 in South Point
SOUTH POINT — The 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is planned for Nov. 21-23.
Activities will include a Kids’ Day, a Luminary 5K run, and a live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point industrial park.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry seeking donation
IRONTON — The Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, located 120 N. St. in Ironton, is in need of food donations. Items needed:
n Peanut butter
n Canned fruit
n Canned pasta sauce
n Canned tuna or chicken
n Large paper bags
Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry’s location. For more information, call 740-532-9918.
Fayette Twp. meetings set for 2nd Mondays of the month
BURLINGTON — Fayette Township’s regular meetings for 2019 will be at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Burlington Fire Station, 7681 County Road 1.
Rome Twp. Board of Trustees meet on fourth Tuesdays
PROCTORVILLE — The Regular Monthly Meetings Schedule for the Rome Township Board of Trustees is as follows: January through November 2019 meetings will be held on the Fourth Tuesday each month and the December 2019 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
All monthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville (beside the Rome Volunteer Fire Department). The Public is always invited to attend.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs. 2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery.
For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.
head head
CHESAPEAKE — The Union Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Lawrence County Municipal Courthouse, in Chesapeake, Ohio, unless otherwise announced.
The annual financial report is also complete and available to view at the office of the Fiscal Officer.