REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Food boxes to be handed out in SP
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays in December at Grandview Inn in South Point.
Boxes will be given in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or utility bill to prove residence in Lawrence County.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Free COVID-19 tests Dec. 10 in Proctorville
PROCTORVILLE — Free, drive-up COVID-9 tests will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Ironton Pick-N-Save parking lot, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, in the Grandview Inn parking lot.
The tests are offered by Family Medical Centers.
Ohio bar, restaurant assistance available
COLUMBUS — The Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund is designed to assist Ohio’s on-premise liquor permit holders. Gov. Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $2,500 assistance payments to on-premise liquor permit holders to help them through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These permit holders have not been able to fully use their liquor permit and it’s had an impact on their business. The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.
For more information or to apply use this link: https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/
Armstrong residents now have more monthly data
SOUTH POINT — As many school districts are forced to adjust from in-person and hybrid learning plans to full virtual learning, Armstrong expects to see data consumption rise much like the trends seen in March and April of this year. Effective Thursday, Nov. 26, all residential levels of Armstrong’s Zoom Internet will now have an additional 500 gigabytes of data added to their monthly allowance.
This temporary change will give families the ability to have their children attend school from home without creating a significant impact on their normal internet usage.
“Adding an additional 500 gigabytes per month to the existing allowance levels is a significant increase and should help to put minds at ease,” Gordon Waters, general manager for Armstrong’s South Point system, said in a news release.
More information is available at ArmstrongOneWire.com.
STAR seeking Christmas donations
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — STAR Community Justice Center is seeking donations of Christmas gifts for children of individuals who are in recovery at the center.
COVID-19 has prevented the center from hosting its annual Christmas party that allows residents to visit with their families and children. In its place, the center is sponsoring a toy drive to have presents donated that residents can “shop” for and watch their children unwrap via video call. The center needs about 400 gifts for children of all ages.
The center is accepting new and unwrapped gifts. The deadline for toy drop-offs is Wednesday, Dec. 9, and toys can be dropped off at the center, or shipped to the Franklin Furnace facility to the care of Sara Emerick.
For more details, follow STAR Community Justice Center on Facebook.