PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Ironton in Bloom to host treat giveaway
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its next Second Saturday Treat Giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Ironton Farmers Market.
The organization will serve cooked corn on the cob and sliced watermelon for free to anyone interested.
Lawrence planning commission to meet
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce located at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point.
OUS hosts Walk-In Wednesdays
PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
Income-eligible Ohioans can get cooling help
IRONTON — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which runs through Sept. 30, provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
Households may also be eligible to receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days and have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.
For more information about eligibility and the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.