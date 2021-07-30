Virtual career fair set for Aug. 10
IRONTON — The OH-Zone Virtual Career Fair, serving Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties, is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Career fields represented will include advanced manufacturing, automotive, energy and chemicals, financial, healthcare, food and agribusiness, logistics and distribution, and technology.
Participating employers include the University of Rio Grande; REDS Auto Center; Vertiv; Bellisio Foods; General Mills; Engines, Inc.; HydroChemPSC; Ironton Lawrence CAO Family Medical Center; XCal Tools South Point; PureCycle Technology.
Job-seekers can learn more and register at hireboom.work/gjlvcf.
Briggs Library hosting StoryWalk
IRONTON — Just two days remain to try out Briggs Library’s StoryWalk in downtown Ironton.
The StoryWalk begins at the Ironton Library (321 South 4th St.), makes stops at local businesses, and ends up with participants back at the library to finish reading the book. This is a free activity, and families participate at their leisure.
A StoryWalk supports literacy and a healthy lifestyle by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 12 reading stations.
The Briggs Story Walk features the book “Bark George,” written and illustrated by Jules Feiffer.
Families can access a copy of the StoryWalk map by visiting https://briggslibrary.com/content/storywalk-downtown-ironton.
The StoryWalk will be available through July 31.
OUS hosts Walk-In Wednesdays
PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
Summer Crisis Program funds available to Ohioans
IRONTON — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which runs through Sept. 30, provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
Households may also be eligible to receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days and have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.
For more information about eligibility and the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.