COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Dawson-Bryant High School football game.
Pfizer (for 12 years of age and older), Moderna (for 18 years of age and older), and Johnson & Johnson (for 18 years of age and older) will be available. Only Pfizer can be given for booster doses, six months after the second Pfizer dose was given.
Bring vaccine cards to ensure the correct vaccine is being given at the correct time. Lawrence County Health Department is also requesting a copy of insurance cards for administration fees. No one will pay out-of-pocket for this vaccine, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.
Monthly breakfast at Proctorville VFW
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Adult cost is $6; and children 10 and younger can eat for $4. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.
Lawrence Co. Planning Commission meets Oct. 21
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove.
Chamber announces this year’s Festival of Trees
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.
It will begin with a 5K Luminary Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Point industrial park in South Point. Register for the 5K at tristateracer.com.
The Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office in South Point.
Admission is free. There will be a Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment.
For more information, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
