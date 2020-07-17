REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Rat Pack Reunion concert canceled
IRONTON — The Rat Pack Reunion concert scheduled Saturday, July 18, at the Ro-Na Theater has been canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.
Program giving out food boxes on Thursdays
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County CAO, in partnership with the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will be giving out “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” at 10 a.m. Thursdays in July. The boxes will be available by drive-thru-style pickup at the South Point Food Fair, 409 Solida Road.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Supplies will be limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must show a photo identification or a utility bill with address.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Ironton Police now taking applications for police officers
IRONTON — The Ironton Police Department is now taking applications for people who want to take the Civil Service Exam in order to become an entry-level police officer.
Applications are available at the Ironton City Center Mayor’s Office, third floor, and the Police Department, first floor, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through July 24.
Requirements:
- High school diploma/ GED
- U.S. citizen (copy of birth certificate) or receiving citizen instruction
- Must be physically fit to perform duties
- Must present a valid driver’s license
- OPATA certified upon time of appointment
- Must be between 21 and 40 years old
Perkins Ridge Cemetery seeks donations for mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 State Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678.
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly: www.seols.org/COVID-19-information/ or www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to COVID-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.