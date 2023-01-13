VFW Post 6878 hosts breakfast
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 12:16 am
VFW Post 6878 hosts breakfast
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14
Adult cost is $7; children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome. and to-go meals are available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Drive-through food distribution offered
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-through mobile food distribution at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, on Friday, Jan. 20.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; registration will start at 10 a.m.
Facing Hunger looks to serve over 400 households. Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
OUS waives fees for prospective students
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in December or January.
OHIO’s first-priority date for scholarships is Jan. 15. Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply/
OUS hosts workshop on networking
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host a mini workshop, Keys to Networking Success, from 12-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the OHIO Room.
This workshop will challenge participants to reflect on their leadership brand and discuss leveraging their brand for professional networking. Participants will develop an elevator pitch and discuss utilizing LinkedIn and informational interviews for networking success.
For more information, contact Eric Brown, browne4@ohio.edu, 740-533-4562.
Food bank pantry goes mobile in Lawrence Co.
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry in Lawrence County on the last Thursday of each month.
The next one is set for Oct. 27 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the distribution running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.
