Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 23
SOUTH POINT — Wallace Family Funeral Home is hosting a free breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 23
SOUTH POINT — Wallace Family Funeral Home is hosting a free breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
The funeral home is located at 802 Solida Road, South Point.
RSVP to 740-894-4321.
Mobile food distribution Dec. 29
IRONTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank is making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve by hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution Central Christian Church (1541 South 7th St.) in Ironton, Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 250 households.
Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
Elvis tribute show Dec. 16 and 17
IRONTON — Relive the music and performances of Elvis with tribute artist Aron Jones & The Kool Kats as they take the stage with their Blue Christmas Elvis Tribute Show on Dec. 16 and 17.
The show will be performed at 8 p.m. both nights at the historic Ro-Na Performing Arts Center in Ironton.
For tickets, go to https://www.showclix.com/tickets/elvis-tribute-with-aron-jones-amp-the-kool-kats-fpidv98.
OUS application fees waived through Jan.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in November, December or January.
OHIO’s first-priority date for scholarships is Jan. 15.
Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply/
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.