CAO program to give out food boxes to families
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County CAO, in partnership with the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will be giving out “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” at 10 a.m. Thursdays in July. The boxes will be available by drive-thru-style pickup at the South Point Food Fair, 409 Solida Road.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Supplies will be limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must show a photo identification or a utility bill with address.
Call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Chamber to host virtual 4th Friday Luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual 4th Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, June 26.
The recipients of the Chamber scholarships will be presenting their winning essays. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will speak. The Chamber will send out a link to the media.
‘Rat Pack Reunion’ set for July 18 at the Ro-Na Theater
IRONTON — A “Rat Pack Reunion” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
It will feature George R. Snyder III, Lee Dean and Aristotle Jones performing the music of classic crooners Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., respectively. Tickets are $10; $7.50 seniors, and $5 children 13 and younger. For tickets, contact Richard Fisher at 740-237-5733.
All required COVID-19 guidelines will be followed up to and including cancellation of the event the night prior if the situation warrants. The Facebook event site — https://www.facebook.com/events/252685342702585/ — will act as the notification location for all communication along with email and phone calls to ticket holders not on Facebook.
The Market After Dark reschedule to Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market. Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly:
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to COVID-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.