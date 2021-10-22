Proctorville VFW to host trunk or treat
PROCTORVILLE — The Proctorville VFW and Auxiliary Post 6878 will host its inaugural Safe Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, near the pavilion behind the VFW.
In the event of rain, Trunk or Treat will be moved to the Post.
Ironton trick or treats set
IRONTON — Youngsters will have two chances to collect — hopefully — more treats than tricks this year.
The City of Ironton will host a “Business Trick or Treat” from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. The Citywide Trick or Treat is planned for 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Halloween event set for Oct. 25 at RO-NA
IRONTON — Be Hope Church invites children and their grownups to the RO-NA Theater for “Hallo-FUN-aweenie” from 5:50 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
Inside the RO-NA will be a “spooktacular” event for all ages and coincides with downtown Ironton’s Business Trick-or-Treat. This interactive, walk-through event features candy stations, decorations, and free popcorn and hot dogs.
Everything is free of charge.
OUS to have resource, health fair Oct.27
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will have its annual Fall Resource and Health Fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Shafer Courtyard on the Ironton campus.
There will be campus resource information tables, health-related tables, and information from community organizations and businesses.
There will be candy, snacks, games and prizes.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.
It will begin with a 5K Luminary Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Point industrial park in South Point. Register for the 5K at tristateracer.com.
The Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office in South Point.
Admission is free. There will be a Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment.
For more information, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Food distribution today in Ironton
IRONTON — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will host a food distribution from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Central Christian Church, 1541 S 7th St., Ironton.
Fresh produce and other food items will be distributed to families who are residents of Lawrence County and under 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. This distribution is in partnership with Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Pre-registration is required, and photo identification and proof of residency no more than 60 days old must presented at the distribution.
Visit www.freshtrak.com and enter your Lawrence County zip code. If you have any questions, contact the Southeast Ohio Food bank at 740-385-6813 or email info@hapcap.org.