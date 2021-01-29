REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Residents can now register for vaccine
IRONTON — Lawrence County residents who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting https://lawrencecounty.org/vaccine/. There, you’ll find an online waitlist form that you can click and add the information yourself.
Lawrence residents may also email their name and phone number to covidvaccine@lawcohd.org, and a Lawrence County Health Department representative will call you for more information.
Residents may also call the Lawrence County Health Department at one of these two phone numbers between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: 740-302-5124 or 740-302-5689.
The health department urges people to be patient after registration; you will be called to schedule the appointment for your first dose of the vaccine.
Family food boxes to be given out on Jan. 29
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed at 8 a.m. today, Jan. 29, at Grandview Inn in South Point.
Boxes will be given in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. Start time may vary depending on truck arrival.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or utility bill to prove residence in Lawrence County.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.