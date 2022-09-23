Cemetery walk set for Saturday
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The informative walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
Second Ironton River Run Saturday
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton River Run is planned for Sept. 24.
The race will begin at the riverfront, go around Moulton’s field, through central Ironton, along the scenic river path and floodwall, ending at the riverfront murals.
Proceeds will benefit Third and Center, an arts-based non-profit dedicated to sustainably building collaborative communities by facilitating conversation, connection and collabora-tion amongst those desiring to positively impact their community.
Cost is $25 if registered before Sept. 22; $30 day of race. Shirts guaranteed to all registered. No dogs allowed.
Sandwiches catered by Ghostly Gourmet will be served after the race.
Register for the in-person race at TriStateRacer.com/IrontonRiverRun5K.
Register for the virtual race option at TriStateRacer.com/VirtualIrontonRiverRun5K.
Armstrong collecting food through Oct. 2
SOUTH POINT — Armstrong is sponsoring its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 2.
The company is collecting donations of food for the Backpack Buddies program. Items needed include:
applesauce
fruit cups
crackers
ramen noodles
granola bars
pudding cups
fruit snacks
macaroni and cheese
cereal
easy-open soups
oatmeal packets
juice boxes
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point is serving as a drop-off location.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State Forest is set to receive $38,000 in Ohio State Controlling Board funds for improvements, according to State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-90th.
The money will be used to build a new storage building and to renovate existing facilities, according to a release.
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District will host its tradition Annual Meeting and Banquet this year, but it will be a special one.
This month is the 75th anniversary of the agency.
The banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Collins Career and Technical Center, 11627 Ohio 243, Chesapeake.
Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children age 5 to 12; free for children 4 and younger.
The menu includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, rolls with butter, drinks and desserts.
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.