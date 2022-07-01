SOUTH POINT — South Point, Catlettsburg, Kenova and the Boyd County Fiscal Court are once again coming together for a large fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Again this year they will be set off from a barge on the river, courtesy of McGinnis, Inc., in the true center of the Tri-State Area.
Musical accompaniment will be available on South Point Radio, 104.7 FM.
Vertiv hosting job fair on July 6
IRONTON — ARC Staffing Solutions & Vertiv are teaming up for an on-site job fair from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at Vertiv, 3040 S. 9 th St, Ironton.
Positions include general assembly, machine operator or wirer, and brazer material handler.
Those who accept and begin a position will be entered in a drawing for the following items:
n Power XL Grill/Air Fryer
n Fishing gear bundle
n Gas cards/grocery cards
Job event set July 7 in South Point
SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments in South Point.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance, and more.
Food distributions available in county
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
n 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
n 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
Lawrence County Museum open weekends
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
