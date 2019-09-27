Ironton Lions to provide ‘The Best Scare in the Tri-State’
IRONTON — The Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26.
Everyone is invited to attend and have a great scare.
LEDC, Chamber to host Manufacturing Day
SOUTH POINT — Join the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the Annual Manufacturing Day on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Point Industrial Park.
For more information, call the Chamber Office at 740-377-4550 or email Janie at janie@ledcorp.org by Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Storm Water Task Force to meet Oct. 8
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Union-Rome Sewer System Facility located at 32 Private Drive #11100 in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Book sale set for South Point Library
SOUTH POINT — The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library.
Call 740-377-2288 for information.
OUS to host free productivity workshop
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will offer a free workshop on Increasing Productivity. The session is part of the Hour of Power series with Dave Beam, Action Business Coach. This one-hour, transformational seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The workshop will take place in the 1804 Room in the Collins Center located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Participants will learn techniques for increasing productivity and raising morale. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is requested by email to workforcesucess@ohio.edu or by calling 740-533-4593.
The Cause, Inc., to celebrate 9th anniversary
BURLINGTON, Ohio — Plans are underway for the 9th Anniversary Celebration of The Cause, Inc. The Event will be held on Oct. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, Ohio. The theme is “Overcomers.”
The Cause will be recognizing all health survivors who have overcome or are battling health challenges. There will be a fashion show sponsored by various local department stores, including Christopher Banks and J.C. Penney, to name a few. Organizers are currently seeking participants. Call 740-646-3558 if you are interested in modeling or being an event sponsor.
The Cause is a nonprofit organization that promotes health resource awareness by partnering with local organizations, healthcare professionals and businesses to provide resources to patients and their families who are facing health challenges. Learn more at www.thecause7.com.
New dental services coming to Proctorville
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The ILCAO Family Medical Centers will host a grand opening of new Dental Services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location. Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
Armstrong collecting food for Avenger Hunger Month
SOUTH POINT — Armstrong Backpack Buddies provides food for children in need on weekends throughout the school term. This is a prime opportunity to ensure our young minds are fueled up and ready to be future contributors to our area. Food items needed: applesauce, crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, oatmeal packets, fruit cups, ramen noodles, pudding cups, macaroni and cheese, easy-open soups and juice boxes.
Armstrong will be collecting the food items through Oct. 4. There is a drop-off box at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 216 Collins Avenue, South Point.
Farm event Saturday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A free “Bringing the Farm to You” event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio.
Demonstrations include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, beans and cornbread, tractors and other farm equipment, kids games and more.
Presentations include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Wizardfest returning to Ironton in Nov.
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
HR event set for October
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — APEG, in partnership with JobsOhio and OMEGA are co-sponsoring a first-ever HR Best Practices event in southeast Ohio called “Locating Talent: Preparing for the Candidate Journey.”
This is a free, half-day seminar for small business owners, HR professionals and hiring managers from organizations of any size. Current resources to attract and retain workforce will be discussed, including enhanced recruitment tools, free resources for finding workforce, taking charge of the talent pipeline, and breaking down the candidate journey.
Two events are scheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Thursday, Oct. 3, in Cambridge, Ohio.
Register by emailing kfarber@apeg.com.