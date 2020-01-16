IRONTON -- "The McCartney Project," America’s No. 1 live concert tribute to Paul McCartney, Wings and The Beatles, takes center stage at the Ro-Na Cultural Center, for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Reserved seating tickets (online only) are on sale now at www.TMPTix.com
The McCartney project covers more than three decades of the most popular Beatles hits through the monster hits of Wings and more. Each song replicates the authentic, iconic sound of Paul McCartney’s music. This is a fun, high-energy show from the opening song through the closing encore. It is the family-friendly show for all ages. A wonderful opportunity to introduce kids or grandkids to Sir Paul’s unforgettable music.
IRONTON -- Capital Duo will perform at 7:13 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Capital Duo is made up of Hilary Walther Cumming, violin, and Duncan J. Cumming, piano. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the performance.
SOUTH POINT -- A grand opening for a local US Census Bureau office is planned for 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Chamber of Commerce Building at The Point in South Point.
The guest speaker will be Congressman Bill Johnson.
SOUTH POINT -- The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce's first Fourth Friday Luncheon of 2020 is set for noon on Jan. 24 at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point.
The guest speakers will be the Lawrence County Commissioners. They will reflect on the Commissioners 2019 year of progress and talk about what will be happening in the year 2020. RSVP for the luncheon by Wednesday, Jan. 22, by emailing janie@ledcorp.org or calling the Chamber of Commerce office, 740-377-4550.
IRONTON -- Cowboy: The Ultimate Kid Rock Tribute Band, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton. Special guest Ultrasound.
Tickets available at Showclix.com.