Rome Township gets grant for paving

ROME TOWNSNHIP, Ohio — Rome Township has been awarded a $230,000 grant to pave Stanley Drive and Daisy Lane.

The township was the only one in Lawrence County to receive such funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Township trustees worked with the Lawrence County Engineer’s office on the competitive grant application.

The paving work should be completed this fall, according to a news release.

“This is a great example of the township and county working together to seek additional funding through state and federal grants,” said Brian Pinkerman, township board president. “A big thank you to everyone involved.”

Scholarship apps being accepted

SOUTH POINT — Applications for Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce scholarships are being accepted until 4 p.m. on March 25.

Learn more at www.lawrencecountyohio.org.

OhioMeansJobs offers free tax prep

IRONTON — OhioMeansJobs, in partnership with AARP, will offer free income-tax preparation services in the coming weeks.

These services are available by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton. These services are free and open to the public.

Call 740-532-3140 with any questions.

Water assistance available in county

IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.

For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.

Free COVID test kits available in county

IRONTON — Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Community Action One-Stop Center reception desk in Ironton.

The kits, which include four, at-home COVID-19 tests, hand sanitizer, and masks, can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

