ROME TOWNSNHIP, Ohio — Rome Township has been awarded a $230,000 grant to pave Stanley Drive and Daisy Lane.
The township was the only one in Lawrence County to receive such funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Township trustees worked with the Lawrence County Engineer’s office on the competitive grant application.
The paving work should be completed this fall, according to a news release.
“This is a great example of the township and county working together to seek additional funding through state and federal grants,” said Brian Pinkerman, township board president. “A big thank you to everyone involved.”
Scholarship apps being accepted
SOUTH POINT — Applications for Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce scholarships are being accepted until 4 p.m. on March 25.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.