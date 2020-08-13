Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.

Planning Commission to meet Aug. 20

PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, located at 7755 County Road 107 in Proctorville. The meeting will be held in the Large Animal Barn.

JobsOhio grant provides support for projects

SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment. Support is generally intended for small to medium-sized companies with eligible projects.

For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.

Legal services available for low-income, seniors

IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.

SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly:

www.seols.org/COVID-19-information/

www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/

These sites contain legal information and resources relating to COVID-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.

Lucinda Baptist to resume regular services

PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, will resume its regular services with its 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service on Aug. 19.

Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.

Everyone is welcome.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.