Planning Commission to meet Aug. 20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, located at 7755 County Road 107 in Proctorville. The meeting will be held in the Large Animal Barn.
JobsOhio grant provides support for projects
SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment. Support is generally intended for small to medium-sized companies with eligible projects.
For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.
Legal services available for low-income, seniors
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly:
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to COVID-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.
Lucinda Baptist to resume regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, will resume its regular services with its 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service on Aug. 19.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
Everyone is welcome.