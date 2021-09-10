PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Adult cost is $6; $4 for children 10 and younger.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Ministers invited to Ironton luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton Area Ministerial Association invites Tri-State area ministers to a luncheon to meet The Rev. Rex Howe, who accepted the unanimous vote as sixth president of the Tri-State Bible College in August 2020.Howe is also a graduate of the college, with a B.A. in Bible/theology in 2006.
Lunch will be served, with Rex being the keynote speaker before a tour of the school, at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 506 Margaret Street, South Point.
Planning commission to have meeting Sept. 16
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane Street in Coal Grove.
HEAP programs offers ‘Super Saturday’ event
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s HEAP Program will offer a “Super Saturday” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The Summer Crisis Program will be assisting individuals with their electric bills and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners.
Customers must be income eligible, with a household member over the age of 60 and/or a household member with a documented medical condition, a COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 12 months, a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service with their electric.
For more questions about the Summer Crisis Program or to schedule a phone interview appointment, call 740-237-3262.
