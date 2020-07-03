REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Storm Water Task Force meeting set for July 14
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, in the parking lot of the Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District Office, located at 5459 Ohio 217, Willow Wood, Ohio.
Program to hand out food boxes to families
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County CAO, in partnership with the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will be giving out “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” at 10 a.m. Thursdays in July. The boxes will be available by drive-thru-style pickup at the South Point Food Fair, 409 Solida Road.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Supplies will be limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must show a photo identification or a utility bill with address.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
The Market After Dark rescheduled to Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
‘Rat Pack Reunion’ coming to Ro-Na Theater on July 18
IRONTON — A “Rat Pack Reunion” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
It will feature George R. Snyder III, Lee Dean and Aristotle Jones performing the music of classic crooners Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., respectively.
Tickets are $10; $7.50 seniors, and $5 children 13 and younger. For tickets, contact Richard Fisher at 740-237-5733.
All required COVID-19 guidelines will be followed up to and including cancellation of the event the night prior if the situation warrants. The Facebook event site — https://www.facebook.com/events/252685342702585/ — will act as the notification location for all communication along with email and phone calls to ticket holders not on Facebook.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery seeks donating for mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.