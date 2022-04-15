Food distribution at county fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank has begun hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, every Friday.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week. Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
Planning commission to meet April 21
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the JROC located at 715 Lane Street in Coal Grove.
Proctorville VFW ramp dinner set
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW 6878 will host its Annual Ramp Dinner from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the post, at 32 Township Road 1225 in Proctorville.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger.
The menu includes ramps, fried potatoes, brown and white beans, cornbread, assorted desserts and soft drink.
Everyone is welcome, and takeout is available.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host a career fair — open to students and the community — from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, April 22, in the Mains Rotunda on the Ironton campus.
For more information, email Eric Brown at browne4@ohio.edu.
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Derby Day Tea Party from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the chamber office at 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
Cost is $5. Refreshments will be provided and participants will learn how to design their own Derby Day hats.
RSVP to the chamber by calling 740-377-4550.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its Graduate Recognition Ceremony & Nursing Pinning on Thursday, April 28, in the Shafer Courtyard on the OUS Ironton campus.
The Nursing Pinning will begin at 3 p.m., and the Graduate Recognition Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Both ceremonies are in person this year.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be postponed until May 1.
UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will host its semi-annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 7.
Items can be discarded on that day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until dumpsters are full — at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Must bring proof of residence.
The township will not accept: brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans or household garbage.
The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Departments will assist in the cleanup and will accept donations during the event.
For more information, contact Union Township Trustees lason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon until 5 p.m. on May 6.
For more information, contact Taunya Wilson at 740-886-5311 or nhumcoh@yahoo.com.
CHESAPEAKE — Paddlers are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek during a 4-1/2 mile Fun Float on the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
The fun float is a celebration of the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, which formed in 1977.
Meet up at the Sky Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7 in Chesapeake. Event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off Ohio 7.
For those who need one, a canoe can be reserved through a volunteer resource network by April 3 through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.