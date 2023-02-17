PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Applications are being accepted to fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Brian Baldridge, who was appointed as Ohio agriculture commissioner, according to Jason Stephens, speaker of the Ohio House.
Baldridge was elected last year to the 90th district seat representing Scioto and Adams counties and part of Brown County.
Applications for the seat, the term for which ends in 2024, will be accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Interviews will be held later that week, according to a release.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
IRONTON — Comedian Ginger Billy will perform at the historic Ro-Na Theater in Ironton at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique,” according to the event posting. “He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in Upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”
