Food distribution event on Friday
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-through mobile food distribution at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, on Friday, Jan. 20.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 2:49 am
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; registration will start at 10 a.m.
Facing Hunger looks to serve over 400 households. Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
OUS gallery hosts Cedric Cox exhibit
IRONTON — Visitors to Ohio University Southern Art Gallery can step inside a world created by artist Cedric Michael Cox. His work, which is comprised of paintings that catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images, features compositions inspired by music and the natural world.
Cox’s work will be on display in Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center, until Feb. 10. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
OUS workshop to focus on job networking
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host a mini workshop, Keys to Networking Success, from 12-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the OHIO Room.
This workshop will challenge participants to reflect on their leadership brand and discuss leveraging their brand for professional networking. Participants will discuss utilizing LinkedIn and informational interviews for networking success.
Contact Eric Brown, browne4@ohio.edu, 740-533-4562.
OUS waives application fees for new students
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in December or January. Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply/
