Food bank hosts mobile food pantry
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday in April at the Fayette Township Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be April 27.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the most up-to-date schedule.
VFW 6878 hosts monthly breakfast
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Adult cost is $7, and Children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and carryout is available.
The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale, offering sweet treats and a great price.
CHESAPEAKE — The Storm Water Task Force will have its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Union Rome Sewer System, located at 32 Private Drive 11100 in Chesapeake.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities board of directors will hold its monthly board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Open Door School, 600 Carlton-Davidson Lane, according to a news release.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
