Trunk-or-treat in Proctorville Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 727 County Road 411, invites little ghouls and goblins to a Trunk-or-Treat from 5 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Luminary 5K set for Nov. 17 in South Point
SOUTH POINT — The fourth annual Luminary 5K run, part of the Festival of Trees and Christmas market, is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Point Industrial Park in South Point.
Proceeds from the 5K run and festival of trees are used for scholarships for Lawrence County high school students and for the Chamber Community Development program.
The course is a mostly flat, paved loop and is illuminated by tree-lights along the course. Headlamps and flashlights are encouraged.
Cost is $25 if registered before Nov. 17; $30 day of race. Race shirts are guaranteed to all who register, and pizza will be served after the race. No dogs are allowed. Register at TriStateRacer.com/Luminary5K.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20. For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Mobile food pantry Oct. 27 in Ironton
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry in Lawrence County on the last Thursday of each month.
The next one is set for Oct. 27 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the distribution running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.
