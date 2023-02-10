Rotary club hosts pancake breakfast
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus building at 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An $8 donation is recommended.
Pancake breakfast VWF Post 6878
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome, and to-go meals will be available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also host a bake sale.
County planning commission meeting
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
IRONTON — Today, Feb. 10, is the last chance to check out the artwork of Cedric Michael Cox at the Ohio University Southern Art Gallery.
Visitors will be able to step inside a world created by Cox, whose paintings “catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images,” and feature compositions inspired by themes in music and the natural world.
The Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center on the Ironton campus. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
IRONTON — Comedian Ginger Billy will perform at the historic Ro-Na Theater in Ironton at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique,” according to the event posting. “He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in Upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”
Hosted by Mad Hatter Shows and Ro-Na Theater, tickets can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/7343499/ginger-billy-in-irontonoh-ironton-rona-theater.
The show is all-ages, but it’s recommended for ages 17 and older.