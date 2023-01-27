OUS event to honor award winners
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is hosting its inaugural reception to honor the recipients of the 2023 Legacy Awards and student winners of the MLK Writing Contest.
The new event is part of OUS’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Riffe Rotunda on the Ironton campus. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant at pleasanr@ohio.edu or 740-533-4600.
Rotary Club pancake breakfast Feb. 11
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus building at 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An $8 donation is recommended.
Blood drive set for Feb. 15 at OUS
IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association is sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Riffe Rotunda on the Ironton campus.
