NWTF coyote hunting, trapping seminar set
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeard Chapter will host the 4th annual Coyote Hunting and Trapping Seminar from 6 umtil 9 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Collins Career Center, 11627 Collins Career Center Drive, Chesapeake, Ohio.
Admission is free and the event will consist of food, NWTF Membership Booth, vendor booths, coyote trapping booth, coyote hunting booth, gun raffles, guest speakers, ODNR booth, and the Ohio Division of Wildlife booth. There will also be registration available for the 3rd Annual Tri-State Coyote Hunt Competition.
For more information, contact Larry Pernestti, chapter president, at 740-646-6907.
Mike ‘Mad Dog’ Adams to perform at Ro-Na
IRONTON — Mike “Mad Dog” Adams will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
His website says Adams is living proof that, according to a catchphrase he began using in his show back in the early 1980s, “Every day above ground is a gooood day.” Adams has appeared in concert opening shows for a wide range of legendary performers. Johnny Cash, Alabama, Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Starship, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Saget and many more.
Tickets for his upcoming Ironton show are available at: https://www.showclix.com/event/mike-mad-dog-adams
Learn more about Adams at mikemaddogadams.com.
Ironton Rotary pancake breakfast set for Feb. 8
IRONTON — The Rotary Club of Ironton will host its annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon on Feb. 8 at Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
The cost is $6 per ticket.
For more information, call Club President Nathan Davis at 740-646-1248.