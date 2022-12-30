OUS set to host application night
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host an “Application and FAFSA Completion Night” beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Join OHIO Southern team members Jacki Adkins and Oreatha Murray for help submitting your FAFSA for the 2023-24 school year. Prospective students will also be able to complete their application to Athens and/or Southern campuses with application fee waived just for joining that evening.
Registration is encouraged, but students can walk in as well. Not able to attend in person? Set up a time to meet with Oreatha Murray (murrayo@ohio.edu) to get started prior to any priority deadlines for application or FAFSA.
Register at https://rhe.ohio.edu/register/FAFSAappJan11.
