Chamber accepting scholarship apps
SOUTH POINT — Applications for Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce scholarships are being accepted until 4 p.m. on March 25.
Learn more at www.lawrencecountyohio.org.
2022 Chilifest, craft show Saturday
COAL GROVE — The 2022 Chilifest and Craft Show for Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Open Door School in Coal Grove.
Chili will be served beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be vendors, raffles, a cake walk and more.
Proctorville VFW breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Adults eat for $7 and children 10 and younger for $4. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Planning commission meeting March 17
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting on at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Water assistance available in county
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.
For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.
OhioMeansJobs has free tax prep available
IRONTON — OhioMeansJobs, in partnership with AARP, will offer free income-tax preparation services in the coming weeks.
These services are available by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton. These services are free and open to the public.
Call 740-532-3140 with any questions.
Free COVID-19 test kits available in Ironton
IRONTON — Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Community Action One-Stop Center reception desk in Ironton.
The kits, which include four, at-home COVID-19 tests, hand sanitizer, and masks, can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
OUS showing art exhibit by Jeff Kallet
IRONTON — The spring 2022 art season at Ohio University Southern continues with an exhibit by Athens-based artist Jeff Kallet.
Kallet uses found papers, old magazines, books, pamphlets and other ephemera, to create collage artwork. Abstract, narrative, expressionist, pop — the style depends upon the materials at hand and the inspiration of the moment.
Kallet’s work will be on display in the OHIO Southern Art Gallery through March 18. Students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome to view the art from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors are encouraged to sign the guestbook.
More of Kallet’s work can be viewed on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kallet-art/24698909027/ or Instagram: @Kalcan100.