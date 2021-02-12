REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to COVID-19 concerns, events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before attending. Add events to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button.
Planning commission to meet ThursdayCHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. If anyone is interested in participating, contact the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-867-4737 for log-in information.
Library partnership brings new jobs
IRONTON — The Lawrence County District Library is partnering with others in our community to bring new job opportunities to residents. Immediate openings are available for full-time, work-from-home jobs starting at $14 per hour plus benefits. More than 30 specialized positions are available for individuals with medical or dental office experience. These positions start at $16 per hour and benefits.
Minimum requirements: high school diploma or equivalent. Must be able to type a minimum of 20 WPM. Experience working with a PC and the Windows operating system including Microsoft Office.
To learn more, visit https://www.gritohio.org/job-opportunities.
CARES funds available for Ohioans
IRONTON — Ohioans who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization to submit an application for assistance.
CARES Relief Funding is available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.
All households experiencing challenges in paying their past-due payments should collect the required documents, and contact the ILCAO at 740-532-3140 or emergencyservices@ilcao.org as soon as possible.
Learn more at https://www.ilcao.org/cares or follow the ILCAO on Facebook.
Vaccine drive-up testing available
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers will again partner with the National Guard to provide COVID-19 drive-up testing in Lawrence County. There is no cost for the testing. The testing will be done from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 4 at Ohio University Southern Proctorville, 111 Private Drive 516, Proctorville, Ohio.
Michael Kingery, a Family Medical Centers Site Manager and coordinator of the testing events, stated, “In light of the current weather conditions, these testing events will be held indoors. Guests should wear masks and ensure social distancing when entering the testing areas.”
Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal. Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal.
Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available). Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, regardless of whether they are experiencing COVID symptoms.