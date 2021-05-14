REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Shake Shoppe to donate proceeds
IRONTON — The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will donate a portion of its proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity) on Saturday, May 15. Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe manager, said the restaurant will donate 20% of its proceeds on that day as a community service project.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will have a tent set up outside of the Shake Shoppe to share information about Habitat and affordable housing opportunities in Scioto County.
The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. in Ironton, and now serves breakfast. The hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, please contact Robbie Brown at 740-532-8013 or Dayna Carter at 304-634-7924.
Planning commission hosts meeting May 20
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove.
Smack Talk Fishing Challenge set for May 15
CHESAPEAKE — Real Life Outdoors will present a Smack Talk Fishing Challenge from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Buddy’s Pay Lake, 7886 County Road 15, Chesapeake.
Shannon Black, local Youtuber and podcaster, will challenge Columbus’ Underdog Journey to a fish-off.
Cost to fish is $20. Food and drinks will be for sale, and donation jars will be available, with proceeds benefiting Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio.
Employment skills workshop starts June 1
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program will help young people learn employment skills, build their resumes and earn more than minimum wage this summer.
This program will be June 1 though Aug. 13, and is open to all eligible Lawrence County residents ages 14-24.
Work will be in Lawrence County. Positions will be up to 40 hours per week and $10 per hour.
Year-round services such as career counseling, tutoring, and training assistance will be offered following the summer employment.
Stop in at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton, or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
Free rides set to get COVID-19 shots
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Farmers market open on Fridays, Saturdays
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.