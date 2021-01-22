REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
OUS to host major exploration event
IRONTON — Are you undecided about your college major or career goal? Do you have questions about your major?
Ohio University Southern is hosting an online major exploration event from 3 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The workshop will teach students how to navigate the career exploration process, enhance their self-awareness skills and discover specific majors that align with their interests, values, skills, and personality. The workshop aims to provide a variety of tools and resources to help students make an informed decision.
The workshop will be held via Microsoft Teams. Go to https://calendar.ohio.edu/event/ major_exploration and follow the prompts to participate in the workshop.
For more information or if you have questions, contact Eric Brown at browne4@ohio.edu or 740-533-4562.
IRONTON — Lawrence County residents who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting https://lawrencecounty.org/vaccine/. There, you’ll find an online waitlist form that you can click and add the information yourself.
Lawrence residents may also email their name and phone number to covidvaccine@lawcohd.org, and a Lawrence County Health Department representative will call you for more information to add you to the list.
Residents may also call the Lawrence County Health Department at one of these two phone numbers between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: 740-302-5124 or 740-302-5689.
The health department urges people to be patient after registration; you will be called to schedule the appointment for your first dose of the vaccine.