REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
T-shirt design contest open to Fairland youths
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland East Playground Project is offering a chance for students to get involved by designing a T-shirt to be sold for fundraising.
The contest is open to current Fairland students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Parents can go to the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook to find a T-shirt template and complete rules. The designs will be submitted via Facebook Messenger.
The design must include the words “Fairland East Playground Fund” and “It’s Time to Play!” The deadline for entries is 12:59 p.m. July 31.
The winning child will get a free T-shirt with their design on it. Additional shirts bearing the winning design will be sold to raise funds for the new, inclusive playground.
Voting will take place from 10 a.m. Aug. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10. Anyone can vote by liking the Playground FB page and then liking their favorite design.
New Hope Methodist Church to give away school supplies
PROCTORVILLE — A School Supply Give-away for Fairland & Chesapeake District families is planned for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at New Hope United Methodist Church, located on Ohio 775 across from Hall Funeral Home.
Families are asked to bring a supply list, if possible. Masks must be worn to pick up supplies. Masks will be provided to those who need one.
For more information, call New Hope UMC at 740-886-5311 or Robin Ross 304-544-3561.
Grants available for businesses in distressed areas that qualify
SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment. Support is generally intended for small- to medium-size companies with eligible projects.
For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.
Donations being accepted for cemetery mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 Ohio Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678.