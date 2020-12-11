REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Free food boxes distributed in SP
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays in December at Grandview Inn in South Point.
Boxes will be given in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or utility bill to prove residence in Lawrence County.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Free COVID-19 testing in Proctorville
PROCTORVILLE — Free, drive-up COVID-9 tests will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, in the Grandview Inn parking lot.
The tests are offered by Family Medical Centers.