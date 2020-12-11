Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.

Free food boxes distributed in SP

SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays in December at Grandview Inn in South Point.

Boxes will be given in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.

Recipients should bring a photo identification or utility bill to prove residence in Lawrence County.

For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.

Free COVID-19 testing in Proctorville

PROCTORVILLE — Free, drive-up COVID-9 tests will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, in the Grandview Inn parking lot.

The tests are offered by Family Medical Centers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.