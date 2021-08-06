IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its next Second Saturday Treat Giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Ironton Farmers Market.
The organization will serve cooked corn on the cob and sliced watermelon for free to anyone interested.
Planning board to meet on Aug. 19
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce located at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point.
Virtual career fair set for Aug. 10
IRONTON — The OH-Zone Virtual Career Fair, serving Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties, is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Career fields represented will include advanced manufacturing, automotive, energy and chemicals, financial, healthcare, food and agribusiness, logistics and distribution, and technology.
Participating employers include the University of Rio Grande; REDS Auto Center; Vertiv; Bellisio Foods; General Mills; Engines, Inc.; HydroChemPSC; Ironton Lawrence CAO Family Medical Center; XCal Tools South Point; PureCycle Technology.
Job-seekers can learn more and register at hireboom.work/gjlvcf.
