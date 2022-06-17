COAL GROVE — The Trinity Assembly of God (also known as The Love Center) in Coal Grove will host a drive-through food distribution from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 18.
Newcomers will receive a card to fill out and keep on hand. Those who have received food before must present their card, or the card of the person for whom they are picking up food. Anyone in need from anywhere in the Tri-State Area is welcome. For updates and additional information, visit Trinity Assembly of God on Facebook.
Party in the Park planned in Ironton
IRONTON — Kids of all ages are invited to a free Party in the Park from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on June 21 at Etna Street Park in Ironton.
There will be plenty of activities including free pizza and popcorn, free Kona Ice, face painting, a dunk tank, police cars, fire trucks, construction vehicles and more. The event is sponsored by the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. For more information, contact Eddie Need at 304-617-1227 or Mary Cogan at 740-534-2055.
CAO closed Monday for Juneteenth
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. It will resume normal hours on Tuesday, June 21.
OhioMeansJobs event set for July 7
SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments in South Point.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance, and more.
Fouth Friday Luncheon June 24
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its next Fourth Friday Luncheon at noon on June 24 at the Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
