Proctorvile VFW breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The Proctorville VFW Post 6878 monthly breakfast originally scheduled for Jan. 8 has been postponed until Saturday, Jan. 15. It will be from 8 until 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $6 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Planning commission to meet Jan. 20
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Community Ed. classes back at OUS
IRONTON — Community Education Classes are back at Ohio University Southern. These are open to the general public regardless of educational background and are non-credit.
Coming up in February are several dog obedience and finance classes, as well as gardening.
For more information, visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/community.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will begin the new year 2022 with its 4th Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton.
The Chamber will install new officers and new members for 2022 at the luncheon.
To make reservations, call Janie at 740-377-4550.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
Visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/eac to learn more about how to be a presenter at 2022’s virtual conference.
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.