Family food box program continues in Ironton
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution, in partnership with the Ohio Foodbank Association, continue each Wednesday.
The events will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at Pick’n Save Foods in the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Recipients must bring a photo ID or utility bill proving residency. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.
Call 740-532-3140.
OUS virtual gallery hosting exhibit of WV landscapes
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern’s virtual gallery is hosting an exhibit of the beautiful landscapes of West Virginia through photographer Jesse Thornton’s lens. Thornton is a native of Point Pleasant and current resident of Huntington.
The exhibit, called “Reflection in a Pool,” can be viewed online through Oct. 8 at http://ow.ly/Bmkj50BeNPQ.
Ironton aLive Summer Concert Series continues Sept. 15
IRONTON — Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues on Sept. 15. Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot Square (farmers market location) in downtown Ironton.
COVID requirements will be in place. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bring a chair. Families can sit together, but must remain six feet away from non-household members.
Lawrence County planning commission to meet Sept. 17
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hosts its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds located at 7755 County Road 107 in Proctorville.
The meeting will be held in the Large Animal Barn.
Lucinda Baptist Church has resumed regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, has resumed its regular services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
Everyone is welcome.