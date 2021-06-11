VFW post resumes monthly breakfast
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will resume its monthly Saturday Breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. Cost is $4 for children 10 and younger; $6 for adults.
Breakfast includes scrambled or fried eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Planning officials to meet Thursday
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will conduct its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the JROC Center, at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove.
Free rides offered for COVID-19 shots
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Next summer concert features Billy Cantrell
IRONTON — The next concert in the Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions Summer Concert Series will feature Billy Cantrell on Tuesday, June 15.
The free, two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and are held at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring a chair and the kids — it’s a family event.
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance and Mi De Con of Ironton.
Food vouchers cover $50 for fresh groceries
IRONTON — The ILCAO Food Voucher Program funding will be used to provide $50 worth of fresh groceries (milk, eggs, meat) biweekly, to those who have seen a loss of income due to COVID-19, have children in the household, or are elderly (60-plus) to help provide nutrition to those impacted by the pandemic.
This assistance is needed with the great increase in the cost of these products and SNAP benefits not being sufficient to cover the increased food costs, school lunch programs are shut down and the summer meals program has been scaled back drastically this year due to COVID-19. The time frame of assistance is a maximum of six months per household per year.
Families must be income eligible.
If you have any questions, call 740-532-3140 or stop by the OMJ One-Stop Center.
Nominations sought for top community helpers
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Do you know someone in your community who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of others? Is there a visionary leader in your community you want to recognize? To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2021 Jenco Awards.
These cash awards are designed to recognize the committed service of Appalachian Ohioans — from those who have a lifetime of service experience to those whose service has begun early in life. Nominations are invited from the public and must be postmarked or emailed by Monday, June 14.
Nomination forms and additional information about the Jenco Awards are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.
Farmers market open Fridays and Saturdays
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.