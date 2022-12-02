Food distribution event set for Friday
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host an OVP-sponsored, drive-through mobile food distribution at OVP Health Proctorville, 6276 County Road 107, Proctorville, on Friday, Dec. 2.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and OVP volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m., or until the product is gone. Facing Hunger looks to serve 200 households. Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
Breakfast with Santa set for Saturday
IRONTON — Ironton St. Joseph will host a pancake breakfast with Santa as a fundraiser for the school’s athletic department.
Breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in the SJHS gym. All are welcome. Cost is $10.
Church Walk set for Saturday in Ironton
IRONTON — The annual Historic Downtown Ironton Church Walk will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church, 304 S. 5th St.
The walk will end with hot cocoa at the Lawrence County Museum.
The walk, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society. For more information, call Nicole Cox at 740-646-4104.
LCECA accepting gifts for children
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy (LCECA) and Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization are collecting gifts for children who may otherwise go without.
Currently, approximately 400 children enrolled in LCECA programs are experiencing extreme financial hardship.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children 6 and younger will be accepted through Dec. 12. They can be dropped off at any Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy location, or pickup can be arranged by emailing info@headstartworks.org.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to: Attn: LCECA Kristen Watson, 1722 County Road 60, South Point, Ohio, 45680. Checks should be made payable to the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy.
OU Southern waiving application fees through January
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in November, December or January.
OHIO’s first-priority date for scholarships is Jan. 15.
Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply/
