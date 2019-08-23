The Lawrence Herald

The Lawrence County Bass Club had its eighth regular season tournament on the Ohio River at Gallipolis, Ohio.

Winners were:

n 1st place and Big Bass: team of Joe Wilson and Bret Dillow

n 2nd place: team of Brent Dickess and Bill Akers

n 3rd place: team of Ralph and Martina Wilson.

The sponsors for this tournament were Malone's Marine and Ohio River Barns and Cabins. The Big Bass sponsor was Ink in a Blink.

The club's next-to-last tournament of the regular season as at Paint Creek Lake in Highland County, Ohio. Winners were:

n 1st place and Big Bass: Team of Brent Dickess and Bill Akers

n 2nd place: Bret Dillow and Joe Wilson

n 3rd place: Donald Mullins and Paul Gannon.

The sponsors for this tournament were Backwoods Custom Knives and Ink Sensation. Big Bass sponsor was Dickess Market.

