The Lawrence Herald
The Lawrence County Bass Club had its eighth regular season tournament on the Ohio River at Gallipolis, Ohio.
Winners were:
n 1st place and Big Bass: team of Joe Wilson and Bret Dillow
n 2nd place: team of Brent Dickess and Bill Akers
n 3rd place: team of Ralph and Martina Wilson.
The sponsors for this tournament were Malone's Marine and Ohio River Barns and Cabins. The Big Bass sponsor was Ink in a Blink.
The club's next-to-last tournament of the regular season as at Paint Creek Lake in Highland County, Ohio. Winners were:
n 1st place and Big Bass: Team of Brent Dickess and Bill Akers
n 2nd place: Bret Dillow and Joe Wilson
n 3rd place: Donald Mullins and Paul Gannon.
The sponsors for this tournament were Backwoods Custom Knives and Ink Sensation. Big Bass sponsor was Dickess Market.