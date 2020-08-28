IRONTON — Construction has started on a $2.2 million project to build 10, single-family homes as the first phase of a planned three-phase project called the Depot Square German Village in the 700 block of South 8th Street.
The homes should be completed by June of next year, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The project is about two blocks from a new hotel under construction on South 9th Street.
“A lot of houses have been torn down or abandoned over time in the area,” Kline said. “We have been invited to submit an application on Phase 2.”
Ten homes are scheduled to be part of each phase of the three phases, Kline said.
The community action organization is overseeing the project, he said. The project is part of a recovery-to-work project, he said. Mike Finley of Fayette Township is project manager for the home construction project.
The Ohio Housing Financing Agency is providing $1,250,000 for the project, Kline said. The project calls for the affordable homes to be rented at a cost of $525 to $800 per month, he said.
“Hopefully, this will spur development in the area,” Kline said. “They’re working on the foundations now. They want to get them under roof before the bad weather comes.”
The 1,400-square-foot homes will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, he said.
“The project has a job component,” Kline said. “It’s a new venture for us.”
Some of the people working on the home construction project will learn job skills, he said.