SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Work started this week on a nearly $300,000 project to improve the roundabout at U.S. 52 and Solida Road in South Point.
The work is being done by Allard Construction of Scioto County — the same firm that built the initial roundabout two years ago, according to South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
The improvements will widen the existing road shoulder and alter the central island to allow for larger vehicles to traverse the interchange to access U.S. 52 eastbound, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
At least one 12-foot lane of the roundabout will remain open through construction on Solida Road, according to the release. The project is to be completed by February 2022.
“There may be some delays, but they won’t be closing the roundabout,” Gaskin said Thursday.
Intermountain Electronics at times has trucks that can be up to 150 feet long and can’t make it through the roundabout, Gaskin said.
While some residents have complained about the roundabout, there have been no major accidents or deaths along the roundabout, Gaskin said.
