IRONTON — Construction has started on a new $620,000 ambulance station near Rock Hill schools on County Road 26, according to Lawrence County Emergency Medical Service officials.
The work started in the past few days, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
The ambulance district, which is funded through county taxes, was awarded a contract earlier with Mullins Construction Co. of Wheelersburg, Ohio.
The new ambulance station is expected to be completed by the end of November. It will be staffed and ready to serve the public in the first quarter of 2021, according to a news release.
“This has been a long time coming, and we are pleased that it is now underway,” said Lori A. Morris, director of finance for the ambulance district. “We have faced and overcome a lot of obstacles in the planning stages of the facility, including a pandemic, but still feel strongly that this new station will be an asset to the community.”
Bids on the ambulance station were rejected twice by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners as being too high. An acceptable bid was approved earlier this year.
County officials promised to build a new ambulance station in the Pedro area several years ago if county voters approved a medical services property levy.
The 2,650-square-foot ambulance station is being built near Rock Hill Elementary School.
In other action, the board of commissioners on Tuesday received and filed a letter from County Engineer Patrick Leighty to Chesapeake officials that a slip along Ohio 7, Rockwood Avenue, isn’t eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Leighty said the project could be submitted for funding in state OPWC Emergency funds. About 13,000 vehicles use the road daily, he said. However, since the slip isn’t currently impacting the state route, it is unlikely the project would get funded, he said.
Several homes in the area have been impacted by the slip, according to Paul Hart, Chesapeake assistant mayor.
Chesapeake could apply for state funding this fall, Leighty said.
In other action during a meeting Tuesday in Coal Grove, the commissioners agreed to hire James Vallance and William Smith as emergency medical technicians for the ambulance district, effective Monday.