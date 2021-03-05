IRONTON — Lawrence County commissioners will be moving back to the courthouse after several years and the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson also will be moving to the third floor of the courthouse in a month or more.
Starting next week, the commissioners will have offices on the third floor where the board used to hold weekly meetings, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. This time, each of the commissioners will have an office, she said earlier this week.
The commissioners moved out of their old office several years ago to provide space for Appellate Judge Jason Smith.
The board has been holding virtual meetings in recent months or at the Emergency Medical Services building in Coal Grove. The board hasn’t had regular meetings open to the public due to the pandemic for about a year.
“We’re very excited to get back to some type of normalcy,” said Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.
The board, citing guidelines from the county health department, have closed the courthouse to most visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone visiting the courthouse is asked to call ahead and make an appointment.
Hayes said he hopes the courthouse reopens in the coming months, hopefully by June.
Meanwhile, Anderson plans to move out of his office on the first floor of the courthouse into space formerly held by the county Education Service Center by mid-April.
“We’ll have much more room, about three times the space we currently have,” Anderson said. The move will place the prosecutor’s office on the same floor as the two Common Pleas courtrooms and the county probation department.
Another room on the Center Street side of the courthouse will be converted to a meeting room for the commissioners and a space for Smith to use, Holliday said.